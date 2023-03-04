41-year-old woman killed, 18-year-old man hurt in Coney Island hit and run

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One pedestrian was killed and another injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Friday.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at West 24th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say a 41-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were struck while walking across West 24th Street.

The woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.

A red pickup truck fled the scene westbound on Mermaid Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

