2 men pose as Con Ed workers in Brooklyn home invasion

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects in a home invasion in Brooklyn where two men posed as Con Ed workers.

Security camera video shows the men knocking on an apartment door at a building in Brownsville.

When a 58-year-old woman answered the door, the men pushed their way inside the home. One of the men flashed a gun.

The men then handcuffed the woman and stole several items, including electronics and cash.

