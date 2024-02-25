Woman hospitalized after being slashed in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman was slashed Saturday night at Queens subway station.
It happened just outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station at around 11 p.m.
Authorities say the woman was involved in a verbal dispute before she was stabbed in the abdomen.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
It's unclear if the victim knew the attacker.
