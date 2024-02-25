Woman hospitalized after being slashed in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman was slashed Saturday night at Queens subway station.

It happened just outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station at around 11 p.m.

Authorities say the woman was involved in a verbal dispute before she was stabbed in the abdomen.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the victim knew the attacker.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.