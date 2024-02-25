  • Watch Now
Woman hospitalized after being slashed in Queens

WABC logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024 2:18PM
Woman hospitalized after being slashed in Queens
Phil Taitt has the story.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman was slashed Saturday night at Queens subway station.

It happened just outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station at around 11 p.m.

Authorities say the woman was involved in a verbal dispute before she was stabbed in the abdomen.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the victim knew the attacker.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
