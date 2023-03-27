2 suspects wanted in Upper East Side jewelry store robbery

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for the suspects who robbed a jewelry store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Little Italy Jewelers located at 1968 3rd Avenue.

Police say two male suspects wearing a mask entered the store and used a weapon, possibly a hammer, to break cases inside the store.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspects then removed an undisclosed amount of jewelry and fled on foot.

A male employee suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.