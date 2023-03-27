2 suspects wanted in Upper East Side jewelry store robbery

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for the suspects who robbed a jewelry store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Little Italy Jewelers located at 1968 3rd Avenue.
Police say two male suspects wearing a mask entered the store and used a weapon, possibly a hammer, to break cases inside the store.
The suspects then removed an undisclosed amount of jewelry and fled on foot.
A male employee suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
