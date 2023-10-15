32-year-old male found shot to death inside stairwell in Chelsea: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man, who was found inside a Manhattan building stairwell Sunday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in the area of W 30th Street and 7th Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of an unidentified male inside a Chelsea building stairwell with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made, as police continue to investigate the incident.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.