21-year-old shot, killed in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

A person of interest is in custody after a fatal shooting in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn left one man dead.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn on Friday.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot several times in the chest and leg at the Ingersoll Houses on Myrtle Avenue and Saint Edwards Street in Fort Greene at around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old male person of interest was taken into custody, but it's unclear if that person was the shooter.

Officers recovered a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

