Man shot outside NYCHA complex in Queens, police searching for suspect

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was shot outside the NYCHA Astoria Houses in Queens on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg around 6:27 p.m. while standing outside the housing project.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no word yet on a possible motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

