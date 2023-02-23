Man in 40's shot in chest in Harlem; hospitalized with serious injuries

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Harlem Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a man in his 40's, was shot once in the chest around 3 p.m. at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

It's not clear yet if police have someone in custody.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

