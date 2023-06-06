WATCH LIVE

Man slashed across the neck in Harlem; no arrests made

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 2:30AM
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed outside a NYCHA housing complex Monday night in Harlem.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. in front of a building on Madison Avenue in East Harlem.

Police say a 39-year-old was slashed one time across the neck while standing outside of the building.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where's he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

