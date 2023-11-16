2 arrested as authorities seize over $1 billion in counterfeit goods in Manhattan storage facility

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Two men were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with what federal prosecutors described as the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history.

The 219,000 counterfeit bags, clothes, shoes and other luxury products seized were worth more than $1 billion, prosecutors said.

Adama Sow and Abdulaj Jalloh were indicted on charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

"As alleged, the defendants used a Manhattan storage facility as a distribution center for massive amounts of knock-off designer goods. The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history," US Attorney Damian Williams said.

According to the indictment, Sow and Jalloh ran counterfeit goods trafficking operations out of a storage facility located in Manhattan.

Sow, 38, of Queens and Jalloh, 48, of Manhattan are each charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"Today's groundbreaking announcement underscores the unwavering commitment of HSI New York in the fight against intellectual property theft and serves as a testament to the dedication of our team and partner agencies, who have tirelessly pursued justice, culminating in the largest-ever seizure of this kind, said Special Agent in Charge Ivan Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations.

