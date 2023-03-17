A good Samaritan helped take down Jason Fleming, who took off running down the sidewalk, brandishing a semiautomatic rifle in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Good Samaritan helps police take down man carrying rifle in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man wielding two weapons was arrested in Chelsea Thursday and was charged Friday with federal crimes.

The suspect, Jason Fleming, was spotted wielding a loaded rifle at 10th Avenue and West 25th Street at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

Fleming entered a crowded bodega in Chelsea after having a verbal dispute with a man, according to the criminal complaint.

Fleming then stood in the doorway of the bodega and flashed a handgun as a girl attempted to leave. The child then ran away from the store when she was able to pass Fleming.

Police approached after a witness called 911. Fleming took off running down the sidewalk, brandishing a semi-automatic carbine rifle in broad daylight.

After throwing the rifle, Fleming brandished the handgun and continued running until a nearby civilian stood in his path and pushed him into a nearby fence.

The good Samaritan held Fleming until police officers, who were still in pursuit, placed him in handcuffs.

The rifle and a .357 were recovered.

Fleming, 39, is charged with firearms possession after a felony and faces up to 15 years in prison.

