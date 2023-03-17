Good Samaritan helps police take down man carrying rifle in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man wielding two weapons was arrested in Chelsea Thursday and was charged Friday with federal crimes.
The suspect, Jason Fleming, was spotted wielding a loaded rifle at 10th Avenue and West 25th Street at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
Fleming entered a crowded bodega in Chelsea after having a verbal dispute with a man, according to the criminal complaint.
Fleming then stood in the doorway of the bodega and flashed a handgun as a girl attempted to leave. The child then ran away from the store when she was able to pass Fleming.
Police approached after a witness called 911. Fleming took off running down the sidewalk, brandishing a semi-automatic carbine rifle in broad daylight.
RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
After throwing the rifle, Fleming brandished the handgun and continued running until a nearby civilian stood in his path and pushed him into a nearby fence.
The good Samaritan held Fleming until police officers, who were still in pursuit, placed him in handcuffs.
The rifle and a .357 were recovered.
Fleming, 39, is charged with firearms possession after a felony and faces up to 15 years in prison.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.