Police: Woman pepper sprayed inside Midtown apartment

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a woman was pepper sprayed inside a Manhattan apartment.

It happened in the building on 42nd Street near 8th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances remain unclear. Police say they went into the apartment to investigate but her attacker appeared to have gotten away.

The woman was treated on the street in front of the building.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.