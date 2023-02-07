Gunshot fired during robbery near Rockefeller Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A gunshot was fired during a robbery in Midtown on Monday night.

The incident started at Rockefeller Plaza, where a man robbed another man of his Rolex watch in front of the Nintendo Store around 6:30 p.m.

The victim then chased the thief around the corner onto West 48th Street.

It is unclear what sparked the fight or who shot them.

The robbery victim was not hit by the bullet. No one else was injured.

The thief was last seen running on West 48th Street and has not been caught.

The investigation is ongoing.

