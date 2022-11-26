Passenger on flight from JFK accused of bring razor on plane, holding it near woman's neck

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger at JFK Airport is accused of bringing a straight-edge razor on a plane and placing it near a woman's neck.

Merill Fackrell, 41, was arrested after the incident that reportedly happened mid-flight on Monday.

The woman says Fackrell was sitting next to her when he put the blade inches from her throat and told her to pause her movie.

Fackrell was then taken into custody when the plane landed in Utah.

