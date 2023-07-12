More than half of New Yorkers are worried about being a crime victim: poll

More than half of New Yorkers are concerned they could be a victim of crime, a Siena College poll released Wednesday morning found.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than half of New Yorkers are concerned they could be a victim of crime, a Siena College poll released Wednesday morning found - indicating public safety continues to be a top concern.

A combined 61% of voters are either very (21%) concerned or somewhat (40%) concerned they would be a victim of crime.

The poll said 51% have been concerned about safety, for themselves or family members, in public places such as schools, shopping areas and houses of worship. The numbers hold steady across political lines: 51% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans.

It says 70% of residents are very (30%) or somewhat (40%) worried they'll be a crime victim.

And 38% say they have felt threatened by others' behavior in transportation settings, which can cover airplanes, trains and automobiles. That is higher in New York City (45%) than the NYC suburbs (31%) or upstate (33%).

The poll said 36% of those surveyed said they felt threatened in the past 12 months in a public place by a stranger's behavior.

The poll also found that one in 10 in NYC said they have been the victim of a crime in the past year and one in five New Yorkers bought a gun in the last year.

And 34% have purchased home-security cameras; 24% bought a professionally monitored security system and 26% purchased something other than a firearm for personal safety, such as pepper spray or a taser.

About 41% of those surveyed agreed with the statement, "I've never been this worried about my personal safety," compared with 58% who said their level of concern is the same it's always been.

And 87% of New Yorkers think crime is either a very or somewhat serious problem while just 11% said the issue is either not very or not at all serious.

"Crime isn't just something that happens to others far away according to New Yorkers," Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy says in the report. "While 87% say crime is a serious problem in our state and 57% say it is a problem in their community, a disturbingly high 61% say that they are worried about it happening to them, a majority are concerned about themselves or their loved ones being safe in public places and many are taking steps to protect themselves as best they can."

