Triple stabbing in the Bronx leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple stabbing in the Bronx that left two people dead and one injured Friday night.

Authorities say the attack unfolded inside an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 29-year-old woman stabbed in the chest in front of the building and a 33-year-old woman with a slash wound to her hand.

A 45-year-old man was found inside the building with multiple stab wounds to his torso, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

EMS transported the 29-year-old victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died.

The 33-year-old victim is listed in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

