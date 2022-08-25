Off-duty NYPD officer jumped, robbed in NYC as part of another mugging pattern

Police believe the incident is part of a pattern, but it's unclear if it's the same group behind the other officer assault

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating another incident involving an off-duty NYPD officer being robbed an assaulted in New York City, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the suspects will lead to an arrest.

Three armed men wearing dark clothing and ski masks jumped the 26-year-old officer and his two cousins while they walked to their car from El Jefe Sports Cantina on Dyckman Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

The suspects emerged from a silver SUV, and one pistol-whipped a 32-year-old victim in the head when he attempted to run.

The three stole the off duty officer's phone and wallet, and a chain from one of his cousins.

Police say the same three suspects, in the same silver SUV, later mugged a 44-year-old man in front of 432 West 203rd Street around 4 a.m., stealing his car keys, phone and wallet and then driving off in his vehicle, a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLS 450 SUV.

These two muggings have similarities to the 19-incident robbery pattern involving 48-year-old Officer Muhammed Chowdhury, who was off duty when he was mugged in the Bronx. But so far, they have not been linked by detectives.

Chowdhury was ambushed while jogging on Olmestead Avenue earlier this week, suffering a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

His family says he is conscious, alert, and able to communicate in his hospital room, and that they 18-year veteran of the force was actually safer at work than on the street.

"We never expected this to happen in this area, right where it happened I go to high school there," nephew Jahangir Ahmed said. "He's almost close to retirement, in two years, and nothing like this ever happened to him."

Anyone with information in any of the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

