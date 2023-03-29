Off-duty NYPD officer punched in face after dispute with man in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer walking his dog was injured after getting into a dispute with another man in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Police say the off-duty officer was walking his dog along 1st Avenue and East 90th Street on the Upper East Side just after 7 p.m. when he got into a verbal dispute with a man.

The suspect, in his 40's, punched the off-duty officer in the face. The officer broke his ankle as he fell to the ground.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweater and driving a lime green motorcycle.

There have been no arrests so far. The investigation is ongoing.

