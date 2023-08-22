1 person shot in the face, 1 slashed after attack in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting incident outside of a Brooklyn deli on Monday.

The shooting took place in front of 604 Blake Avenue in East New York just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old was shot in the face and a 23-year-old was slashed in the back of the head.

The gunshot victim is listed in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. The victim of the slashing is expected to survive.

Police say two male suspects fled the scene.

There is no word on a motive behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED | Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.