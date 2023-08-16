A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that led police on a chase through East and West Village in Manhattan.

Driver and passenger facing charges after bicyclist struck in Manhattan during police chase

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Charges are pending against the driver and passenger that struck a bicyclist in Greenwich Village after allegedly refusing to pull over for police.

The 30-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger were driving in a gray 2018 Mercedes Benz on East 3rd Street near Avenue A on Tuesday when they struck a 54-year-old woman.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that police were conducting a firearms investigation involving a group of gun suspects in Alphabet City, when an NYPD camera caught what appeared to be a firearm involving the people in the car.

That's when police swooped in to pull over the vehicle, leading to the chase.

One suspect bailed from the vehicle, ran away and was caught. Meanwhile, the driver was able to escape in the car, but was later captured.

Police will search the vehicle for a possible gun or other contraband.

"He hit someone on a bike, then hit the curb and he tried to get away going up the street," witness Rody Biggart said. "It was one way, he got blocked."

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

Sources say the driver has five prior arrests, mostly for domestic violence.

The passenger has more than 20 arrests and is currently on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet after a previous gun charge.

Police say the pursuit never exceeded 21 miles per hour, but they're conducting a review to make sure officers stayed within policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

