NYPD investigating officer-involved shooting in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx.

It happened near Grand Concourse and 153rd Street on Sunday afternoon.

The victim is currently in critical condition and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Further details surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking story, check back for details.

