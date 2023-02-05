NYPD investigating officer-involved shooting in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx.
It happened near Grand Concourse and 153rd Street on Sunday afternoon.
The victim is currently in critical condition and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Further details surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a breaking story, check back for details.
