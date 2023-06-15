More Pride flags found vandalized at Stonewall monument in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More Pride flags were discovered broken and torn down outside the historic Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park in Greenwich Village Thursday morning.

About ten flags were discovered damaged at the site on Christopher Street.

Images from the scene showed only transgender Pride flags, which contain five horizontal stripes of three colors - light blue, light pink and white - appear to have been targeted.

The 6-color rainbow Pride flags were untouched.

The incident comes less than a week after a similar case of vandalism at the same location.

Surveillance video shows the suspects police are looking for in that case.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. Police are asking for the public's help tracking down those responsible.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

