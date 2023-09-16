19-year-old woman slashed in back at entrance of Prospect Park in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a suspect after a woman was slashed at the entrance of Prospect Park in Brooklyn Friday night.

The 19-year-old victim was slashed in the back by a woman around 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Park West and 4th Street.

She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she's expected to survive.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Police say both the suspect and victim knew each other.

The motive for the incident, if any, is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.