24-year-old man shot in leg inside Queens deli; police searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg inside a deli located at 106-59 Guy Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica, Queens on Sunday afternoon.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the leg inside a deli in Queens on Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a deli located at 106-59 Guy Brewer Blvd in South Jamaica.

They say a 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive.

It's not clear the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police describe the suspect as a man, 6 feet tall, wearing gray sweat pants, a gray sweatshirt and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

