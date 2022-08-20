Man critical after Queens hit and run

A man is in critical condition after a hit an run in Queens.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A hit and run in Queens has left a man fighting for his life.

The 63-year-old was hit as he was crossing Broadway and 64th Street in Woodside.

Police say he was hit by an SUV that took off.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for the driver of the SUV.

