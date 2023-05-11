Officials believe she likely got caught up in gunfire between two groups who were shooting at each other. Derick Waller reports from Queens.

16-year-old girl likely caught in crossfire, shot in head in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded after being shot while sitting in a car in Queens, police say. She was apparently an innocent bystander.

Officials say the shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue.

The teen was shot once in the head while sitting in a car outside outside P.S. 015 Jackie Robinson, authorities said. The Hyundai SUV she was in was left with a bullet hole in the window

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital.

Police tell Eyewitness News she does not appear to have been the intended target and has no criminal record.

Officials believe she likely got caught up in gunfire between two groups who were shooting at each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

