3 women shot while attending outdoor gathering in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Three women were shot while attending an outdoor gathering in Queens, police say.

It happened on 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

One woman was shot in the leg, while two other victims were shot in the foot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.