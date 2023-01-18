  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 women shot while attending outdoor gathering in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 3:32AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Three women were shot while attending an outdoor gathering in Queens, police say.

It happened on 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

One woman was shot in the leg, while two other victims were shot in the foot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW