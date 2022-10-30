3 hospitalized after shooting in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Queens.

It happened on the corner of 91st Ave and Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the lower back. All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The gunman is described as wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue Adidas sweatpants, and wearing a facemask.

Police say an argument between the two men led up to the shooting.

It is unclear if the woman is an innocent bystander.

