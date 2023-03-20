  • Watch Now
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 20, 2023 4:17AM
OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg in Queens.

Police say the 45-year-old woman was shot on 229th Street just before 1 p.m. in Oakland Gardens.

She is currently in stable condition at North Shore Manhasset.

A man was spotted running away from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

