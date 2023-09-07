Two people were injured during a shooting in Ozone Park, Queens Thursday evening. Their conditions are not yet known.

2 people injured after shooting Ozone Park, Queens; no word on their condition

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were reportedly injured in a shooting in Queens on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at 101st Avenue and Drew Street in Ozone Park.

Two people were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

There are no details yet on the condition of the victims, or what led up the shooting.

Police have set up a large crime scene as they investigate what happened.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

