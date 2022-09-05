15-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teenage girl in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a teenage girl in Queens.

Shantasia O'Brian, 17, was shot in the back on Friday on 136th Avenue in Rosedale.

Police sources say she was sitting in a car with two other people at the time. Both of those people are now persons of interest and are in police custody.

