4 shot, 1 killed by man on scooter in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Four people were shot and one person was killed by a man on a scooter in Queens.

The first shooting began around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Then, less than ten minutes later, the suspect opened fire again on 134th Street, shooting one man.

He then stopped with one more shooting at 126th Street and Hillside Avenue where another man was struck.

The suspect was later apprehended by police just after 1:10 p.m. on Sutphin Blvd. and 94th Ave.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, but police officials believe the shootings were random.

ALSO READ | Boy safe after car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old inside

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.