Worker fatally shot during Queens smoke shop robbery, police say

Police are searching for three suspects after a smoke shop worker was fatally shot in Queens. Anthony Carlo has the details.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects after a smoke shop worker was fatally shot in Queens.

Video shows what appears to be three suspects run out of "The Plug" smoke shop at 109-27 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill following gunshots.

The shooting happened right next to a sneaker store, 'Sample New York,' and a doctor's office. One eyewitness who Eyewitness News spoke with exclusively said he rushed into the smoke shop after hearing the shots to see the worker on the ground and in bad shape. The 20-year-old worker did not make it.

Police say the shooting was a robbery. They are looking for three suspects, all wearing hoods.

The eyewitness also says that smoke shops in the area have been targeted.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell passed by the scene and checked in with one of the inspectors on Saturday.

