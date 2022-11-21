15-year-old boy stabbed in buttocks at McDonald's in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager was hospitalized after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Queens Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at 21st Street and 31st Drive in Astoria.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the buttocks.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for two suspects, potentially teenagers, who fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

