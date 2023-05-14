Police searching for 3 wanted in Queens subway attack

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted in a subway attack in Queens.

They say the trio punched a 34-year-old man repeatedly and tried to steal his belongings.

The attack took place Friday on an F train as it was approaching the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills.

The group exited the train when it pulled into the station.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.