Police searching for 3 wanted in Queens subway attack

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted in a subway attack in Queens.
They say the trio punched a 34-year-old man repeatedly and tried to steal his belongings.
The attack took place Friday on an F train as it was approaching the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills.
The group exited the train when it pulled into the station.
ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.