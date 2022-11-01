Correction officer stabbed 15 times inside Rikers Island; he's in stable condition

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A correction officer inside Rikers Island was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times Monday.

According to the New York City Department of Correction, the correction officer was attacked around 4:45 p.m.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that the male officer was stabbed 15 times.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

"Earlier today, while working in the protective custody unit at the Anna M.Kross Center, one of our Correction Officers was brutally stabbed in the back of his head approximately 15 times by an inmate," COBA President Benny Boscio said. "The Executive Board and I are with the officer at the hospital, who is conscious and undergoing tests. I want to thank Mayor Adams and Commissioner Molina for also visiting the officer tonight. "

"This was an unprovoked heinous and callous attack on one of our dedicated officers, who was simply doing their job," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. "We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

