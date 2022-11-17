Future of Rikers Island subject of protest ahead of court hearing

Crystal Cranmore reports on the demonstration and federal court hearing planned for Thursday.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The future of the Rikers Island prison complex takes center stage in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday.

Some lawmakers want the federal government to run the troubled facility, and a number of activists agree.

They want a neutral, court-appointed expert to run the facility and ultimately shut it down.

One possible outcome of the hearing is that a judge could order a federal receiver to assume control.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is opposed to such a takeover, saying the city is capable of fixing the longstanding problems at Rikers.

Community members are expected to gather at Foley Square ahead of the court hearing.

Activists have long pushed for cuts to the jail population and investments in healthcare, education, and jobs, which they say would reduce crime.

So far this year, 18 inmates have died city jails this year, most of them at Rikers.

Corrections officers at the facility have also become victims of violence.

Less than three weeks ago, an officer was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times.

