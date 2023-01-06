Shots fired at police officers near Riverside Park

Shots were fired at police officers near Riverside Park on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Shots were fired at police officers near Riverside Park.

Police say someone shot at the officers after they tried to pull over a car near West 106th Street and Riverside Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

None of the officers were hit with gunfire, and they were able to arrest three people.

One side of the park at the West Side Highway is closed off all the way up to the other side of the park on Riverside.

The investigation is ongoing.

