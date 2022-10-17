Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Harlem are investigating a shooting near the Apollo Theater.
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the left wrist and right leg. Officials say he is expected to recover.
Witnesses say the gunman was wearing a black mask and ran from the scene.
