Man critical after being shot in the head in Chelsea, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chelsea. Lucy Yang has the latest developments.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Manhattan.

Police say the 44-year-old was shot in front of NYCHA's Fulton Houses on 400 West 17th Street in Chelsea just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. A gun was recovered on the sidewalk and police were on the scene recovering evidence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

