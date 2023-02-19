  • Watch Now
Man shot in the back in East Harlem

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 19, 2023 6:29AM
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the back in Manhattan.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the back on 113th Street in East Harlem on Saturday night.

The victim is expected to survive.

The gunman is described as a man in his twenties wearing a black coat and a hooded sweatshirt.

----------

