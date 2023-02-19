Man shot in the back in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the back in Manhattan.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the back on 113th Street in East Harlem on Saturday night.
The victim is expected to survive.
The gunman is described as a man in his twenties wearing a black coat and a hooded sweatshirt.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.