Man shot in the back in East Harlem

Police search for gunman who shot man in the back in East Harlem.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the back in Manhattan.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the back on 113th Street in East Harlem on Saturday night.

The victim is expected to survive.

The gunman is described as a man in his twenties wearing a black coat and a hooded sweatshirt.

