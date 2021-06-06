10-year-old shot dead in Far Rockaway identified; neighbors react

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbors react after 10-year-old shot and killed in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed when a shooter started firing into his home has been identified.

Police say Justin Wallace was killed inside his Far Rockaway home Saturday night after being shot in the torso. His 29-year-old uncle was shot in the shoulder.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. while the boy and his uncle were inside the home on Beach 45 Street.

Detectives say a backyard cookout at the home turned into violence at the front door.

WATCH | Police release video of suspect they are looking for:
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Queens.



Police are looking for the man who drove up to the home and pulled out a gun and started firing. At that exact moment, Wallace was leaving the home, and walked out into a hail of gunfire. He was hit in the torso and collapsed.

Wallace's dad was not injured, but he found his son bleeding. The 10-year-old didn't make it. He was taken to St. John's Episcopal where he was pronounced dead.

Friends say they would often see Wallace walking through the neighborhood. He was the youngest of two, and was the center of his parent's world -- loving, polite and a good kid who would have dropped everything to help others. He was also a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School.

Wallace's uncle was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Police found shell casings outside the residence.

Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Wallace's grieving family.


Neighbors who saw police respond Saturday night say it is devastating news.

"It's emotional, it's scary," neighbor Anthony Woods said. "It's like you are at home and someone is watching TV or eating dinner, and a bullet just come straight through the window. Are we safe home or we safe outside? Where are we safe at?"

While it's still not clear who the target was, it's possible this may have been the result of a dispute.

Police are now looking for one or more shooters.

MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawaynew york cityqueensdeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News