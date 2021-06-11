Vigil honors 10-year-old boy fatally shot inside Queens home

By Eyewitness News
Vigil honors 10-year-old boy fatally shot inside NYC home

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A somber vigil was held Thursday night in Queens in honor of a 10-year-old boy murdered by gunfire.

Family, friends and community members gathered in Far Rockaway to remember Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire into his home.

The vigil was held outside Challenge Charter School, where Wallace would have graduated from fifth grade Thursday.

His funeral will be held on June 21.

Wallace would've turned 11 on Tuesday, the same day 29-year-old shooting suspect Jovan Young was arrested.
A suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Queens on what would have been the boy's 11th birthday.



He's charged with murder and attempted murder.

