Vigil honors 10-year-old boy fatally shot inside Queens home

Family, friends and community members gathered in Far Rockaway to remember Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire into his home.
The vigil was held outside Challenge Charter School, where Wallace would have graduated from fifth grade Thursday.
His funeral will be held on June 21.
Wallace would've turned 11 on Tuesday, the same day 29-year-old shooting suspect Jovan Young was arrested.
He's charged with murder and attempted murder.
