  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman struck by bullet while sitting in parked car on Lower East Side

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 30, 2023 1:19AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was injured in a shooting on Saturday on a busy block on the Lower East Side.

It happened on Orchard Street near the corner of Stanton shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle when a shot hit her left arm.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe the woman was an innocent bystander and was not targeted.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV they believe the bullet was fired from.

ALSO READ | City investigating 'unique' crane fire, collapse in Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW