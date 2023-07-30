Woman struck by bullet while sitting in parked car on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was injured in a shooting on Saturday on a busy block on the Lower East Side.

It happened on Orchard Street near the corner of Stanton shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle when a shot hit her left arm.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe the woman was an innocent bystander and was not targeted.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV they believe the bullet was fired from.

