Teen killed after gunfire erupts in front of house in Queens

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Springfield Gardens.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Queens.

The gunfire erupted in front of a house on 148th Avenue in Springfield Gardens shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The teen was shot in the chest. A 24-year-old man was also shot in the leg and is being treated at Jamaica Hospital.

Police say the gunman got away. So far there is no video or description of him.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Car owners frustrated over tire slashing spree in Queens neighborhood

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.