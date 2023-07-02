Teen fatally shot inside Manhattan park

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being shot multiple times inside a park in Hamilton Heights.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 145th Street and Riverside Drive inside Riverbank State Park.

The 15-year-old was shot numerous times throughout his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

