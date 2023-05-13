  • Watch Now
Police respond to reports of woman shot on Upper West Side

By WABC logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:04AM
EMBED <>More Videos

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are responding to reports of a woman who was shot on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday near 101st Street and Columbus Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
