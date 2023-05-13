Police respond to reports of woman shot on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are responding to reports of a woman who was shot on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday near 101st Street and Columbus Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.