2 people shot inside Washington Heights park

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot inside a park in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in Riverbank State Park. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man of unknown age was shot twice in the leg. The 33-year-old woman was shot once in the ankle.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke's where they are expected to be okay.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Police seek man who fatally stabbed couple's dog in Central Park

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.