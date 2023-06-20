  • Watch Now
2 people shot inside Washington Heights park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 3:05AM
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot inside a park in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in Riverbank State Park. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man of unknown age was shot twice in the leg. The 33-year-old woman was shot once in the ankle.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke's where they are expected to be okay.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

