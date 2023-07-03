NYPD concerned by holiday weekend plagued by gun violence involving kids

The long holiday weekend has been plagued by gun violence in New York City, and police say they have never seen so many cases involving kids.

"These are real guns, in the hands of real bad people that are harming real children," said Edward Caban, Acting NYPD Commissioner.

A staggering number of weapons have been confiscated, some by police, in the past few days, in what turned out to be a violent, and in one case, deadly weekend here in the city. The common denominator has been "lawlessness" in the streets.

"Lawlessness before shootings, large groups of individuals on the streets, disorderly groups and shootings happen," said NYPD Chief Michael Lipetri.

The Bronx in particular was a hot spot. Seven of the nine shootings unfolded in that borough, and three of the victims were children.

On Sunday night, officers found six 9-millimeter shell casings on Eastburn Avenue where a 12-year-old was hit in the shoulder.

On 214th Street, there was more violence. Police are now looking for two suspects, one a reputed gang member and the other a convicted felon.

The pair allegedly opened fire at a vigil after hearing what they thought was gunfire, but it was a car backfiring. A stray bullet hit a 5-year-old girl sitting nearby in a car.

On Sunday night, a 15-year-old was shot and killed inside Riverbank State Park. The victim was found lying face down on the ground.

Authorities admit they are concerned specifically when it comes to youth violence.

This year, officers arrested 2,200 people carrying illegal firearms. Out of that number, 11% were under the age of 18. Even more tragic, within two years a quarter of that group was involved in a shooting.

"When young crew members get arrested with a gun, the other crew members see that person the very next day, walking around, it empowers, unfortunately, some individuals to carry a gun," Lipetri said.

