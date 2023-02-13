Mother speaks out after losing her two sons in quadruple shooting in violent NYC weekend

CeFaan Kim has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was Friday night when Michelle Smith got the call that no mother ever wants to receive - two of her sons were shot in a quadruple shooting.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd be losing two children the same day," she said.

Her 24-year-old son Jeremiah Smith died on the scene after being shot in his chest.

The last thing he told his mother was 'I love you...I'll be right back.' He never returned home.

Michelle's 37-year-old son Devren Smith was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died nine hours later. He was an aspiring artist.

"My sons was well-respected. They were loved. As you can see, my family members are here. Their community loved them," Michelle said, "They respect their elders and they didn't deserve to die like this."

Police arrested the men seen in surveillance video opening fire - spraying bullets near Hughes and East Tremont Avenues in the Bronx.

Salvatore Rivera, 51, and Jose Padilla, 32, were charged with murder. The two other men struck by gunfire survived.

There were 16 shootings with 22 victims over the weekend.

While the city erupted with violence, year to date, shootings are actually down, compared to the same time last year. There were 137 shootings last year versus 106 this year - a 22 percent decrease. There were also 154 victims last year versus 130 victims this year - a 15 percent decrease.

None of that is comfort to Michelle.

When she was asked what she would say to her boys if they could hear her now, she said, 'come home. But they ain't coming home. But what I'm gonna say to them is, y'all in a better place now and mommy got y'all.'

Devren leaves behind two children - an 11-year-old and a six-year-old. His younger brother leaves behind a six-month-old son.

